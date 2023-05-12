American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 3.2% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.10. 177,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

