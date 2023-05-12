América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut América Móvil from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

América Móvil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMX opened at $22.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in América Móvil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

