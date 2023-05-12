Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.46.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Amdocs by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

