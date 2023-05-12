Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.38

Shares of Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Amada ( OTCMKTS:AMDLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $634.57 million for the quarter.

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

