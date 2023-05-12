Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.38

Shares of Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Amada Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29.
About Amada
AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.
