Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$59.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.60.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$41.06 on Monday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,053.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.5601836 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

