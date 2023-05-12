AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Lowered to C$32.50 at Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATGFF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
AltaGas Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $24.24.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.
