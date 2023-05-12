ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REIT traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $24.21. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

