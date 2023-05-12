Algorand 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40.12 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $40.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00041018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,689,826 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,364,667 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

