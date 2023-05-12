Alexander Albert Legall Sells 1,700 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Masonite International Stock Down 2.3 %

DOOR stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 96,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,374. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Masonite International by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 830,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,948,000 after buying an additional 370,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.