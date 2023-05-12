Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Alerus Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Alerus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $276.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alerus Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Alan Villalon acquired 3,000 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $135,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,282 shares of company stock worth $88,929. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

