Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of AA stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,845,000 after purchasing an additional 356,919 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,577,000 after purchasing an additional 871,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

