Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 16,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,646. The firm has a market cap of $143.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.18. Alaunos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.