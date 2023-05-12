Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 266,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

