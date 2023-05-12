Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $105.00 at Evercore ISI

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.81.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,059 shares of company stock valued at $700,956 and have sold 27,147 shares valued at $2,030,786. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

