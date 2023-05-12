Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,675 shares of company stock valued at $210,922. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

