Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $481,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $275.98. The company had a trading volume of 180,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.92 and a 200-day moving average of $292.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

