Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.69. 87,091 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 58,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Aimia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

