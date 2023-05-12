AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Alliance Global Partners

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 405.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIL traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $0.99. 277,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,181. AgileThought has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.29.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AgileThought by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in AgileThought by 52.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AgileThought by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in AgileThought during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

