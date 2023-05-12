Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.51

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

