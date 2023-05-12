Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of ACU traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

