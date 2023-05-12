Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Acme United Stock Performance
Shares of ACU traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.89.
Acme United Company Profile
