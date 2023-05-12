Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.63. The stock had a trading volume of 373,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,546. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.23.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

