Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,467 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 103,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.39. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

