Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Visa by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

V traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.49. The stock had a trading volume of 650,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,382. The company has a market capitalization of $433.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.66.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

