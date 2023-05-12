Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.08. The company had a trading volume of 188,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

