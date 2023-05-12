Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Desjardins boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $60.77. 183,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,036. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.721 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

