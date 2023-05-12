Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Major Shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,790,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,233,122. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Acelyrin Price Performance

SLRN traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,831. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

