Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Director Beth C. Seidenberg Acquires 60,000 Shares

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Acelyrin Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SLRN stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

