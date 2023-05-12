AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 93,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,085. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.25.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.90). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 286.00%. As a group, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
