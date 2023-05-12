AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 93,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,085. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.25.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.90). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 286.00%. As a group, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 794,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

