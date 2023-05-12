Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $524.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,993. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $559.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $11,306,723 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

