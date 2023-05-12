Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for about 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelon Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

EXC stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

