Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,608 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.53. 1,273,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

