Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 253.3% in April

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 75,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,723. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

