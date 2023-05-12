AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lowered by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.45. 333,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $260.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

