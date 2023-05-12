Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,529 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.09. 2,852,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,091,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

