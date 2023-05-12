Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Safety Insurance Group worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SAFT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,411. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 202.25%.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.