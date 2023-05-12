Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,181 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.0% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.39. 88,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

