Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in American International Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 202,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

AIG traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 369,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

