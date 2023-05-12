405,798 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 405,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BN stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 751,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,610. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

