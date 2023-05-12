3M (NYSE:MMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $99.60

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.60 and last traded at $99.92, with a volume of 1684142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

