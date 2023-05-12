3,862 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,602. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

