2,249 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.82. The company had a trading volume of 152,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.09. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.47 and a 12-month high of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

