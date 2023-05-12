19,774 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Bought by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.99. 57,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.