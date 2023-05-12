16,500 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Acquired by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after buying an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,075. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.