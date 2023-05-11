XY Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 480,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,000. Li Auto accounts for approximately 6.4% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Li Auto by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Li Auto Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of LI traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.60. 7,416,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,200,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.