Wynn Resorts, Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.5 %

WYNN stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.63. 853,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 784.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,821.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

