Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.52 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.52 million and approximately $215,747.26 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,527,728 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

