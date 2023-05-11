VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 12th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $55.98. 168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $65.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

