VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.61. 7,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $63.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. TIAA FSB owned 0.06% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.