VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIZ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $535,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

