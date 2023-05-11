Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.24. 851,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,482. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.